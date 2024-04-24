Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Arizona House lawmakers pass bill to repeal 1864 abortion ban

The ban was held up by the Arizona Supreme Court earlier this month

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Arizona House lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal a near-total abortion ban from 1864 on the books in the state. 

The bill will now go to the state Senate after all 29 House Democrats and three Republicans voted in favor of the repeal.

The ban was held up by the Arizona Supreme Court earlier this month. 

Arizona residents rally for abortion rights on a street corner Tuesday on the heels of the Arizona Supreme Court decision enacting an 1864 law banning abortion, April 16, in Phoenix. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"MAGA Republicans have spent the last week lying about their stance on abortion because they know that when abortion is on the ballot, Democrats win, every time," said Arizona Democratic Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano.

