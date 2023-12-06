Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri

Appointed St. Louis prosecutor running for full term

Gabe Gore, a political newcomer, has drawn attention for cracking down on violent crime

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gabe Gore, who was appointed as St. Louis' top prosecutor by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson in May after Kim Gardner's sudden resignation, announced Wednesday that he is running for a full term in 2024.

NEW ST. LOUIS PROSECUTOR SAYS HE'S 'ENFORCING THE LAWS' AMID NOTABLE VIOLENT CRIME CRACKDOWN

Gore, a Democrat, was a St. Louis attorney and a partner in the Dowd Bennett law firm until his recent appointment. He has not previously run for public office.

Gabe Gore

Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore speaks during a news conference at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis, May 19, 2023. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

He took over as the city's top prosecutor at a time when Gardner faced heavy criticism. Her turbulent tenure included prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018, frequent run-ins with police, and criticism from Missouri Republican leaders over a backlog of cases and concerns about inefficient management.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gore said at a news conference on Tuesday that his office has prosecuted 45% more cases than in the same six-month period of 2022. He said he also has made a dent in a backlog of pending criminal cases by resolving about 2,500 of them — mostly violent crimes in a city with one of the highest homicide rates in the nation.

More from Politics