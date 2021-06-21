AOC trolls Tillis over 'conservative' dog name

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., poked fun at Republican Sen. Thom Tillis on Monday after he revealed he named his dog after former President Theodore Roosevelt, the onetime founder of the Progressive Party.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to a photo of Tillis holding his dog, Theo, while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill. The North Carolina senator said he chose the name because he names all of his dogs "after conservatives."

"He should name his next one Bull Moose," Ocasio-Cortez quipped in response.

Roosevelt spent most of his political career as a Republican and was a member of the party during his two terms in the White House from 1901 to 1909. But he formed the Bull Moose Party, also known as the Progressive Party, following an unsuccessful bid for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 1912.

Roosevelt championed many policies embraced by modern progressives, including expanded federal regulations, environmental conservation, antitrust action and increased labor rights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter users were quick to point out Roosevelt’s ties to progressivism.

"Ah yes, conservative president Theodore Roosevelt, founder of the *checks notes* Progressive Party," one user wrote.