AOC laughs off Trump claim she's 'fuming' that Tlaib, Omar now get more attention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brushed off a tweet from President Trump on Friday claiming she envied the media attention fellow “Squad” members Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar have received over their recent controversy with Israel.

“Like it or not, Tlaib and Omar are fast becoming the face of the Democrat Party," the president wrote. "Cortez (AOC) is fuming, not happy about this!”

TRUMP SUGGESTS 'SETUP' AFTER TLAIB REJECTS ISRAEL'S INVITE: 'ISRAEL ACTED APPROPRIATELY!'

But the New York Democrat apparently wasn't buying it. She simply added a laughing emoji to a retweet of Trump’s tweet.

Trump’s comment came amid a string of tweets Friday responding to Tlaib’s announcement that she would not travel to Israel to visit her grandmother despite having been granted permission to enter the country from Israeli officials.

"Israel was very respectful & nice to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, allowing her permission to visit her 'grandmother,'" Trump wrote. "As soon as she was granted permission, she grandstanded & loudly proclaimed she would not visit Israel. Could this possibly have been a setup? Israel acted appropriately!"

Israeli officials initially denied entry to Tlaib and Omar, pointing to the pair’s itinerary which stated they planned to visit “Palestine” and not “Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu considered the phrasing evidence that the two U.S. congresswomen intended to use their trip to promote a boycott of the Jewish state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Tlaib initially requested the visit to her grandmother, she pledged not to "promote any boycotts against Israel." She subsequently tweeted that visiting her grandmother under those conditions would go against her beliefs.

That prompted criticism from Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who tweeted that Tlaib apparently hated Israel more than she loved her grandmother.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.