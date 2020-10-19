Anthony Weiner admits his political aspirations have shriveled

You’ll be hard-pressed to find Anthony Weiner on a ballot again.

The disgraced ex-congressman guaranteed in an interview on Monday that his comeback won’t extend to politics.

“I am not going to be on the ballot anytime,” Weiner, 56, told NBC New York’s Andrew Siff.

ANTHONY WEINER PIECE TOGETHER SHATTERED LIFE AS CEO OF BROKEN GLASS FACTORY

The Post exclusively reported last month that the former Democratic pol had re-emerged as the CEO of a company that makes countertops out of broken glass.

Wearing a hard hat and face mask, Weiner — whose serial sexting cost him his political career and later sent him to prison — took the outlet on a tour of IceStone’s factory in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and detailed how he’s changed.

“I’m an embodiment of the idea that people sometimes redefine themselves,” he said.

“We don’t want to be judged by our worst moments,” Weiner added. “We want to be judged by whether we get up from those worst moments.”

Now a working stiff, Weiner — who quit his seat in Congress after he accidentally tweeted a lewd crotch shot of himself — said he’s no longer on social media and has dropped “a lot of bad habits,” while taking things “one day at a time.”

ANTHONY WEINER HAS PARENTS UPSET AS HE SEEKS MORE ACCESS AT SON'S SCHOOL: REPORT

Two years after he left Congress, Weiner mounted a mayoral campaign that went down in flames amid a second sexting scandal while he was still married to Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin — a flub that revealed his use of the online alias “Carlos Danger.”

Clinton later blamed her stunning loss on then-FBI Director James Comey’s decision 11 days before the election to reopen an investigation into her use of a private computer while serving as secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

“When you lose the election… people come up with a lot of reasons,” Weiner said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abedin, 44, filed for divorce in 2017 — the same day Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl, capping his stunning fall from grace and landing him a 21-month prison sentence.

Their divorce case was withdrawn from court “to reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child” and settled privately, their lawyers said.

Weiner, now a registered sex offender, was spotted out with Abedin and their son Jordan on a stroll through Manhattan last month.