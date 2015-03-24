Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 20, 2015

Another state adds ‘Don't Tread on Me’ flag to license tags

By | The Daily Caller
A tea party activist wears a replica of the 1775 Gadsden flag at the 2012 Tea Party Tax Day Rally in Chicago, Ill. (Michael Volpe / The Daily Caller)

Drivers in another state will soon be able to obtain official license tags featuring the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag that has been adopted by the tea party movement.

Alabama is poised to join Virginia, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas in allowing residents to choose a license tag with the Gadsden flag.

In Alabama, a Christian conservative group founded by Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is encouraging supporters to pre-order the tags. According to the Associated Press, the “state Revenue Department requires 1,000 pre-orders before it will manufacture a specialty tag like the one sought by the foundation.”

The Gadsden flag has been closely associated with the tea party movement, which burst upon the scene in 2009,

The website for the Alabama Department of Revenue indicates numerous other specialty tags available for drivers, including tags supporting pro-life policies, breast cancer research and autism awareness.

