Klobuchar recounts bizarre story of killing duck by accident while golfing
Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar recounted an odd series of events on the golf course Sunday, revealing she once accidentally killed a duck during a game.
The Democrat was speaking during a 2020 presidential candidate forum sponsored by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) in Detroit.
“I did one time try to play golf... but I misfired on the first try and the ball hit a duck in the head, and it appeared to perish,” Klobuchar told the crowd whose uneasy laughter was audible.
“So, I don’t it’s a good idea for the bird population of America if I play golf,” she added.
The UFCW’s Sunday forum also featured fellow presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
Other Democrats are expected to participate in the UFCW’s next forum set for Oct. 13 in Des Moines, Iowa.