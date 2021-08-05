Americans oppose vaccine pasports for restaurants

A majority of Americans oppose requiring proof of vaccination to enable people to dine at restaurants.

Asked in what situations proof of vaccination should be required, 59% of those polled said that restaurants should not require proof of vaccinations status, compared to 37% who support the idea, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

But Americans were more split on whether proof of vaccination should be required in other places. Asked if travelers should be required to show proof of vaccination on airlines, 52% supported that mandate compared to 45% who opposed it. More respondents also felt that attendees of large sporting or entertaining events should show proof of vaccination, with 49% supporting the idea compared to 47% who opposed it.

"There are varying opinions on who should be required to prove they have had the vaccine. Yes on proof of vaccination for those who fly, a toss-up for people attending large events, and a no for people going to restaurants," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said of the results.

When it came to who should be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, 53% of respondents said government employees should be required to receive the vaccine compared to 42% who disagreed. Respondents were nearly evenly split on whether university students should be required to receive the vaccine, with 49% saying they should not be required compared to 48% who said they should be. Meanwhile, 50% of respondents opposed businesses mandating vaccination for their employees compared to 45% who indicated support for the mandates.

The group that Americans were most likely to support mandatory vaccines for were healthcare workers, with 60% supporting a vaccine requirement for those employees compared to 35% who opposed the requirement.

The question of mandating vaccines for healthcare workers also saw a large partisan split, with 91% of Democrats saying they support the mandate compared to 7% who said they oppose. Independents supported the mandate 58% to 37%, while Republican opposed the mandate 58% to 35%.

The poll surveyed 1,290 U.S. adults nationwide between July 27th - August 2nd with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points..