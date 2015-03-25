AEHQ: Obama Campaign Poised for Romney VP Pick

As politicos brace themselves for Mitt Romney to announce his running mate, the Obama team also waits with baited breath. "As soon as he picks, we'll be happy to tell you why that person might be a bad choice for middle class families," Campaign spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday.

The clock is counting down for the Romney campaign to make the big announcement, with less than three weeks before the Republican convention in Tampa. And three weeks from today is the speaking slot for the vice presidential candidate.

Romney's team has a very public short list, with Beth Meyers heading up the vetting process. And the Obama campaign is paying close attention.

"Anyway you cut it, whomever he picks, we'd much rather have Vice President Biden on our side, campaigning across the country, in the debate, and out there standing up for the president than any of the ‘Motley Crew' mitt Romney is choosing between," Psaki said.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney wasn't aware how closely the president is following the Republican "veepstakes", saying he hadn't hear Obama express an opinion either way.

"We all think Newt Gingrich or Michele Bachmann would be an excellent choice," Psaki joked on Air Force One.

More likely the Romney team is looking at former Governor Tim Pawlenty, Senators Marco Rubio and Rob Portman, or Congressman Paul Ryan.