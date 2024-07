President Biden needs to go, a panel of undecided voters agreed on Thursday.

Five undecided voters appeared on ABC News to discuss the issues that concerned them ahead of the 2024 presidential election. One of the biggest topics included their opinions on former President Trump and President Biden as their presumed candidates for November.

Though some had issues with Trump, all five had a similar view of Biden.

"Just a show of hands, do you think Joe Biden should step aside? Show of hands if you think he should," ABC News national correspondent Byron Pitts asked the panel.

After all five raised their hands, he exclaimed, "Wow. You all agree about that."

One voter, Yvonya White from North Carolina, explained her concerns about the ages of both candidates and Biden’s repeated gaffes.

"What concerns me most about the candidates is that they are not representative of what our nation is. If you look back at 2022, the age of the population was 38.5 years old. Our candidates are 78 years old, and our president is 81 years old," White said.

She later added, "We are seeing him call people by the wrong name. We are seeing him…forget what he is saying mid-thought, rambling on and on. And if it’s any other position in any other job, they would respectfully ask that person to resign. I think we are at the point where he needs to respectfully be asked to resign, not just for himself but for the betterment of this country."

The discussion came as over 20 Democratic members of Congress have publicly called on Biden to step down for fear that he will not be able to defeat Trump.

Multiple reports have also suggested that major Democratic figures such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have privately spoken to Biden about possibly dropping out.

