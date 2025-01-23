11 Dem state AGs criticize 'vague' threats over prosecution for noncompliance with immigration enforcement

Eleven Democratic states on Thursday issued a statement criticizing the "vague" threats from the Trump administration related to possible prosecutions for not complying with immigration enforcement.

The statement was signed by state attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

It addressed a recent Justice Department memo directing federal prosecutors to investigate state and local officials who refuse to enforce President Donald Trump's immigration policies, including hs mass deportation plans.

"Right now, these vague threats are just that: empty words on paper," the statement said. "But rest assured, our states will not hesitate to respond if these words become illegal actions."

In the memo, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, Trump's former defense attorney, said that "federal law prohibits state and local actors from resisting, obstructing, and otherwise failing to comply with lawful immigration-related commands and requests, pursuant to, for example, the President's extensive Article II authority with respect to foreign affairs and national security, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the Alien Enemies Act."

Bove said U.S. attorneys offices "and litigating components of the Department of Justice shall investigate incidents involving any such misconduct for potential prosecution, including for obstructing federal functions in violation of federal statutes."

The attorneys general cited Printz v. United States, saying the federal government can't force local or state authorities to carry out immigration actions.

"Despite what he may say to the contrary, the President cannot unilaterally re-write the Constitution," they wrote.

"The President has made troubling threats to weaponize the U.S. Department of Justice’s prosecutorial authority and resources to attack public servants acting in compliance with their state laws, interfering with their ability to build trust with the communities they serve and protect."

