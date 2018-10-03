Stephen Yates

Trump's 'no more apologizing for America' foreign policy helps Republicans in November
China's President Gets His State Dinner, What Did Obama and America Get?
President Hu came to Washington with relatively limited objectives. He wanted symbolism of a full state visit. He also aimed to blunt or avoid criticism of China’s performance on human rights, economic, and national security affairs. Beyond this he sought to make no meaningful concession or take on any added responsibility. Mission accomplished
Arab Spring Not Shaped by Bin Laden, Dead or Alive
The only certainty we have with regard to the ultimate fate of the Arab Spring is that Al Qaeda leader Usama bin Laden won't get to see it, thanks to a moment of decisive leadership from President Obama. If the future of the Middle East is to favor freedom and American interests, however, it will require much more from our president than we have seen to date.