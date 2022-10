Krysta E. Young has owned Sassie Cakes in Fort Wayne, Indiana since 2011. It is a family owned and operated bakery, specializing in high-end wedding cakes, special occasion cakes. They have a "sweets boutique" in downtown Fort Wayne. Sassie Cakes has received several local awards for best wedding cakes and have been published in magazines and online publications such as "Wedding Day" magazine and "Green Wedding Shoes."