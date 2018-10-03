Dr. Jim Walsh, Senior Research Associate at MIT’s Security Studies Program
, is an expert in international security, and international security contributor to NPR’s “Hear and Now,”
broadcast nationally to 425 NPR stations and 4 million listeners a week. Before coming to MIT, he was director of Harvard University’s Managing the Atom project
. He is one of a handful of Americans who has traveled to both Iran and North Korea to discuss nuclear issues. His analysis has appeared in the New York Times, the New York Review of Books, Washington Post, and numerous media outlets (160 appearances in 2016). His recent publications include “Stopping North Korea, Inc.: Sanctions Effectiveness and Unintended Consequences.”