Gerri Willis joined Fox Business Network (FBN) in March of 2010. She is the host of "The Willis Report" (5PM/ET), a primetime program that covers the leading financial and political stories of the day and their impact on consumers.Read More

Prior to joining FBN, Willis served as the personal finance editor for CNN Business News and hosted the weekly half-hour program entitled"Your Bottom Line," which focused on ways to save Americans money and the economy's effects on personal finance. Before CNN, she was senior financial correspondent at SmartMoney magazine.

Willis received the 2001 Excellence in Retirement Savings Reporting award, which is bestowed by the American University School of Communication and the Investment Company Institute's EducationFoundation. She is also the author of two business books,"The Smart Money Guide to Real Estate Investing" and "Home Rich."

Willis is a graduate of Columbia Business School, where she was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow. She was born in Spruce Pine, NC and currently resides in Westchester County.