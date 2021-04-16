Expand / Collapse search
Ann Wilson

Dave and Ann Wilson are the authors of "No Perfect Parents: Ditch Expectations, Embrace Reality, and Discover the One Parenting Secret That Will Change Everything" (Zondervan, April 13, 2021). They are the hosts of Family Life Today Family Radio & Podcast that broadcasts on over 1300 stations daily. They are also the authors of the bestselling book, "Vertical Marriage: The One Secret that Will Change Your Marriage" (Zondervan). They live in the Detroit area and have three grown sons, three daughters-in-law, and six grandchildren. You can follow them at @DaveAnnWilson on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. 

OPINIONFebruary 16, 2019

We were married for 10 years and lonelier than ever – then THIS happened and changed everything

Sometimes it can creep into our lives with an unwelcome stealth. I would never have conceived that I could be surrounded by a husband, kids, and friends, and yet still feel its clutches suffocating my heart. But there I was, married 10 years, two kids, busier than ever, and yet lonelier than I had ever been. And it seemed to me that my husband was totally oblivious to my needs and more often than not, to me!