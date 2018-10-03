Leland Vittert currently serves as a correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, D.C., and co-anchor of America’s News Headquarters (Saturdays at 12PM/ET, Sundays at 1PM/ET). Vittert joined the network in 2010.Read More

Most recently in September 2017, Vittert presented an exclusive interview with then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, where Price made news that he would halt taxpayer-funded travel on private jets until an internal review was completed.

Throughout his tenure, Vittert has reported live on top stories including the death of unarmed adult Freddie Gray and the protests that followed in Baltimore, MD. Previously, as a foreign correspondent for the network based in Jerusalem, he covered top international stories including the mall shooting in Nairobi, Kenya, the Ghouta chemical attack in Syria in 2013 and the massive unrest and violent protests from Cairo, Egypt and Benghazi, Libya. Additionally, he reported live on the on-going tension in the Middle East from the southwestern region in Israel and Jerusalem.

Prior to joining FNC, Vittert anchored the weekend news at KDVR-TV (FOX 31) in Denver, CO and was a reporter for WFTV-TV (ABC 9) in Orlando, FL. He also worked at other national news stations, including KATV-TV (ABC 7) in Little Rock, AR, KNWA-TV (NBC 50) in Fayetteville, AR, and WMTV-TV (NBC 15) in Madison, WI. He began his reporting career as an intern at KTVI-TV (FOX 2) in St. Louis, MO.

The recipient of an Emmy nomination in 2006 for his coverage of Officer Bishop's clearing in Orlando, FL, Vittert graduated from Northwestern University with a B.A. in broadcast journalism and spent a year abroad at the London School of Economics.