Ann Voskamp's the wife of one fine, down-to-earth farmer; a book-reading mama to a posse of seven; and the author of the New York Times bestsellers "The Greatest Gift" and "Unwrapping the Greatest Gift," and the sixty-week New York Times bestseller "One Thousand Gifts: A Dare to Live Fully Right Where You Are," which has sold more than one million copies and has been translated into more than eighteen languages. Her latest book is "The Broken Way: A Daring Path into the Abundant Life" (Zondervan). Voskamp has been named by Christianity Today as one of fifty women most shaping culture and the church today. Follow her on Twitter @AnnVoskamp and on Facebook.