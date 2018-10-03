Expand / Collapse search
Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D.

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, is Director of the Practitioners Alliance Network (PAN) and author of the popular free Smart Phone  app “Cures A-Z,” and of the best-selling book "From Fatigued to Fantastic!," "Pain Free 1-2-3—A Proven Program for Eliminating Chronic Pain Now," the "Beat Sugar Addiction NOW!" series; "Real Cause, Real Cure," the e-book "Three Steps to Happiness and The Fatigue and Fibromyalgia Solution." He is the lead author of 4 studies on effective treatment for fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome, and a study on effective treatment of autism using NAET. Dr. Teitelbaum lives in Kona, Hawaii. For more visit his Web site: www.EndFatigue.com.