Candis Terry
was born and raised near the sunny beaches of Southern California and now makes her home on an Idaho farm. Terry has experienced life in such diverse ways as working in a Hollywood recording studio to chasing down wayward steers, and her quirky wealth of experience color her writing in a unique way. From the screen to the printed page, Terry is carving out a well-deserved niche for herself in the world of hot new contemporary romance. Please visit her on the web at www.candisterry.com
.