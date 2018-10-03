Victoria D. Schmidt has had a long and illustrious career including being a fashion editor at Woman's Day Magazine in New York City, and serving as the Director of Tourism for the State of New Jersey where she is credited with the most successful New Jersey tourism campaign: New Jersey & You Perfect Together. After losing her husband to Parkinson's disease, Schmidt wrote "Finding Solitary Contentment: Ways to Handle Grief and Embrace a New Life and Remembering the Loved One You Lost." She is also the author of "Triumph in Exile" and today lives in Oldwick, New Jersey with her gentle whippet, Dominique. For more information, please visit: http://www.victoriadschmidt.com.