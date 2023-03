Tara Sun passionately teaches women of all ages how to know, love and live God’s Word for themselves through the "Truth Talks with Tara" podcast, her Instagram community, her book "Surrender Your Story: Ditch the Myth of Control and Discover Freedom in Trusting God" and other resources.Tara is married to her high school sweetheart, Michael, and is a mom to their newest addition, Hunter. You’ll find them living and serving the Lord in Oregon.