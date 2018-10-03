Shepard Smith currently serves as the chief news anchor and managing editor for the network’s breaking news division. Additionally, he is the anchor of Shepard Smith Reporting (weekdays 3-4PM/ET). Smith’s highly relatable reporting has been a trademark on FOX News Channel (FNC) since he joined the network at its inception in 1996.Read More

Smith has covered virtually every major news story over the course of his career and has played a major role in the network’s innovation of the way news is presented. On Shepard Smith Reporting, state-of-the-art newsgathering is enhanced with advanced technologies as well as digital and social media to bring viewers the latest hard news from the newly constructed signature studio known as The FOX News Deck. Additionally, Smith’s dedicated team of information specialists interrupt programming as needed at a moment’s notice to bring viewers the latest news as it unfolds throughout the afternoon and primetime lineup.

Smith has provided overnight coverage on many breaking news stories including, the deadly attacks in Paris on November 13th, 2015, the riots following the shooting of civilian Michael Brown by a police officer in Ferguson, MO and the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. In August 2015, he contributed to the special “FOX News Reporting: Timeline of Hurricane Katrina –10th Anniversary,” which took a look back at the damaging storm that centered in the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Additionally, Smith has traveled to Ukraine to report on the unrest in Kiev and Crimea. He’s covered the shooting at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and was notably on site from Boston providing live coverage during the aftermath of the marathon bombing. He also reported live from Rome during the election of Pope Francis, as well as on the retirement of Pope Benedict XVI. In 2011, Smith was on location from Japan following the devastating earthquake and tsunami and during the nuclear threats. During that same year, he provided extensive news coverage and analysis of the anti-government protests and civil unrest in Egypt and Libya. In May 2018, Smith was on location from England to provide live coverage of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prior to anchoring Shepard Smith Reporting, Smith anchored The FOX Report and Studio B, both of which ranked number one in their respective timeslots, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Since the beginning of his tenure with FNC, Smith has covered numerous prominent news events, including Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, the Middle East conflict from the Israel-Lebanon border, 9/11 and the subsequent war in Afghanistan, Operation Iraqi Freedom; the Columbine school massacre, and President Clinton’s impeachment trial. He was also one of only two television correspondents to witness the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in June of 2001. Early during his career at FNC, Smith held the position of a New York-based general assignment reporter and was then promoted to a senior correspondent.

Prior to joining FNC, Smith was a Los Angeles-based FOX News Edge correspondent, reporting on a wide range of stories for the FOX affiliate news service, including the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Montana Freeman Standoff, and the Oklahoma City bombing. Before this, Smith gained extensive local news experience throughout the state of Florida, reporting for WSVN-TV (FOX) in Miami, the former WCPX-TV (CBS) in Orlando, WBBH-TV (NBC) in Fort Myers, and WJHG-TV (NBC) in Panama City, where he began his television career. He attended the University of Mississippi andis a native of Holly Springs, MS.