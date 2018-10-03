Lisa Sharkey

Lisa Sharkey is senior vice president and director of creative development for HarperCollins Publishers where her team has published dozens of New York Times bestselling books. She also oversees video initiatives at the HarperCollins video studio known as Book Studio 16. Before publishing, Sharkey worked in television news and has won multiple Emmy Awards, a Peabody and a Dupont award for her work as a journalist. She is the author of the book "DREAMING GREEN: Eco-Fabulous Homes Designed to Inspire."