Jonathan Serrie joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in April 2009 and currently serves as a correspondent based in the Atlanta bureau.

Most recently, Serrie reported live from Sanford, FL to cover the George Zimmerman murder trial and shooting of 17-year old Trayvon Martin. Additionally, he provided live coverage of the 2012 campaign finance fraud trial of former Senator John Edwards in Greensboro, NC, Hurricane Isaac from New Orleans in 2012, the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf Coast and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Mobile, AL and the Mississippi River flooding in Memphis, TN in 2005. Serrie also served as an embedded journalist with the U.S. Marines in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti and reported from Skopje, Macedonia and Kacanic, Kosovo during Operation Allied Force, while he was stationed in Qarshi, Uzbekistan. Serrie has traveled twice to Afghanistan, reporting on the battle at Qala-i-Jangi in Mazar-i-Sharif and on the establishment of the post-Taliban government in Kabul.

Before moving to FNC's Atlanta bureau, Serrie reported from the Los Angeles and Seattle bureaus, where he covered the 1999 World Trade Organization riots and the 2001 Seattle earthquake.

Prior to FNC, Serrie reported for WSB-TV (ABC 2) in Atlanta, GA from 1994-1999, where he earned two Southern Regional Emmys. While at ABC, Serrie covered the Susan Smith murder investigation and the search for the 1996 Olympic Park bomber. From 1989-1994, he served as a morning anchor for WYFF-TV (NBC 4) in Greenville, South Carolina. He began his career at WWSB-TV (ABC 7), in Sarasota, Florida as the sole broadcast reporter.

Serrie graduated from Emory University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and English.