Frank Snepp

Frank Snepp is a Peabody-Award winning investigative journalist and author of two CIA memoirs. "Decent Interval" is about the fall of Vietnam which he witnessed as one of the last CIA agents to be choppered out of the Saigon embassy. "Irreparable Harm" deals with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, U.S. v Snepp, that helps define the rights and risks of intelligence employees-turned-whistleblowers in national security cases. Because of that decision, Snepp and fellow intelligence alumni like Edward Snowden must seek official approval for any disclosures about their work, classified or not, under threat of a permanent gag order and severe financial penalties.