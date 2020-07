Daniel Silva is the award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author nearly 20 books including "The Unlikely Spy," "The Mark of the Assassin," "The Marching Season." His latest book is "The Order" (HarperCollins July 14, 2020). His books are published in more than thirty countries and are bestsellers around the world. He serves on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council and lives in Florida with his wife CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel and two daughters.