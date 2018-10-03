Tori Richards

‘National disgrace’: Community fights back as California overrun by homelessness, human waste, needles
The specter of homeless encampments steadily expanding across the downtown streets of San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco – bringing with them a public health crisis – has one southern California community taking tough action to dismantle a two-mile-long camp just a short drive from Disneyland.
Homeless people defecating on LA streets fuels horror hepatitis outbreak, as city faulted
Hurricane Maria: VA in Puerto Rico still trying to reach more than 500 homebound vets
LA made $1.3B in illegal immigrant welfare payouts in just 2 years
VA has a new 'wait-list' problem – the backlog to see an outside doctor
VIDEO: Dem official curses, accosts gay signature gatherers on Pride weekend
VA fires embattled Louisiana director amid scandal, secret wait lists
The director of the beleaguered Shreveport VA hospital in Louisiana has been fired following a three-year tenure filled with scandal including accusations of covering up a secret wait-list, creating severe staffing shortages and refusing to buy essentials like vital signs machines, linens or mattresses.