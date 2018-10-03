Peter Roff

Tuesday's big primary takeaways
Trump endorsement fails to give GOP gubernatorial candidate victory in Wyoming
Primaries bring good news for Trump and Republicans, bad news for divided Democrats
Primaries Tuesday showed the power of President Trump’s endorsements continued to help Republican candidates triumph, while House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lost a key lieutenant – Rep. Joe Crowley – in a New York City race that suggests internal divisions among Democrats are more serious than people might think.