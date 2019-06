Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher represented California's 42nd, 45th, 46th, and 48th Congressional Districts from 1989 to 2019. He served as a campaign press secretary, speechwriter, and special assistant to President Ronald Reagan between 1976 and 1988. In the 1990s, Rohrabacher was one of the founders of the movement that led to Proposition 187's passage.