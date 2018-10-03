Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, served as secretary of energy and ambassador to the United Nations during the Clinton administration.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, served as secretary of energy and ambassador to the United Nations during the Clinton administration.