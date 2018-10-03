Dr. Noelle Pomeroy is a Clinical Sexologist and Licensed Mental Health Counselor who received her doctorate at the American Academy of Clinical Sexologists. She earned her Master's Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at the University of North Florida and her undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan. Dr. Pomeroy has done extensive research on women's postpartum sexual problems. She works in private practice in Jacksonville, Florida and is an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida. Click here to read Dr. Pomeroy's blog. Click here to visit the Jacksonville Center for Sexual Health on Facebook.