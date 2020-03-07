Expand / Collapse search
Lucie Piper is the program coordinator for the Women's and Military Spouse Mentoring Programs at ACP, a national non-profit that assists military veterans and families with career readiness through mentorship. She holds a master's degree in social work with a focus on military families and veterans from Stony Brook University in New York. She also holds a Bachelor’s degree in health and wellness. She is a member of the Phi Alpha Honor Society for Social Workers, and is also a proud mother of three.