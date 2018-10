John O’Leary is the author of "ON FIRE" and host of the top 20 Live Inspired Podcast. John is also a speaker who has shared his message with more than 1,000,000 people in 49 states, 11 countries and at 1,600 events for clients including LEGO, Southwest Airlines, Microsoft, Pepsi, St. Louis Cardinals and more. For more information please visit www.johnolearyinspires.com