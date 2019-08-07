Samantha Nerove is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, paratrooper, and veteran of Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. She is the founder and CEO of America Matters.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Samantha Nerove is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, paratrooper, and veteran of Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. She is the founder and CEO of America Matters.