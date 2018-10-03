Brad Newman

Hispanic Heritage Month: José Feliciano continues on his musical journey
Olga Custodio was an Army brat who grew up dreaming of one day becoming a military pilot. Two different military branches initially turned her down, but Custodio wouldn’t take no for an answer and eventually became the first Latina to make it through military flight school and to become a captain for American Airlines.
When Jose Hernandez was born, many people thought his life was mapped out for him. Raised by migrant farm workers, it was assumed he would continue working in the fields just as his ancestors had done before him. But Jose defied those expectations by dreaming big working hard and believing he would one day reach for the stars.