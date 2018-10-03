A native of Eastern Kentucky, Los Angeles resident Michele Mahone began her career in the entertainment industry as a make-up artist to the stars. When NINE NETWORK Australia came calling in 2008, she became a Hollywood correspondent for the "Weekend Today Show" and Mornings with Kerri-Anne. In 2014 she joined "Wake Up" on Australia's Network TEN. As a stand up comedian, she has performed at some of the biggest clubs in the country and an Indian casino for good measure. Click here to visit her website. Follow her on Twitter@Mmahone and find her on Facebook.