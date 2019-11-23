Johanna Maska is CEO of Global Situation Room. Maska served President Barack Obama for more than 8 years spanning from the 2007 Iowa caucuses until 2015. At the White House, as Director of Press Advance, Maska was the guarantor of President Obama’s brand on a global stage, ensuring a consistency across every continent, whether at the first-ever live address to the nation from Afghanistan or a multi-country town hall from South Africa. Maska traveled with President Obama to more than 40 countries and almost every US state producing the events and engagements journalists would capture of President Obama’s story.