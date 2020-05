Jared Max is a sports reporter for FOX News Headlines 24/7. He joined the network in October 2015.Read More

Prior to FNC, he spent nearly 15 years at WCBS-AM where he served as an anchor and sports director. He has also covered sports for News 12 Connecticut, News 12 Westchester, ESPN New York 98.7, WFAN-AM and Bloomberg Radio.

Max graduated from Hofstra University.