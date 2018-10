Jamie C. Martin lives a global life at home every day with four countries (England, India, Liberia, and the USA) represented under her roof. Called “an invaluable resource” by LeVar Burton of Reading Rainbow, her new title Give Your Child the World invites families to connect with the world and each other through well-chosen stories. Jamie blogs at SimpleHomeschool.net , where she’s been writing since 2010 about mindful parenting and intentional education.