Heather MacDonald is the a contributing editor at City Journal and Thomas W. Smith fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of "The Burden of Bad Ideas" (Ivan R. Dee 2000).
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Heather MacDonald is the a contributing editor at City Journal and Thomas W. Smith fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of "The Burden of Bad Ideas" (Ivan R. Dee 2000).