Doug McKelway joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in November 2010 and serves as a Washington-based correspondent.

Most recently, McKelway reported live from the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. In addition, he provided live coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, MD. Before joining FNC, McKelway served as an anchor for WJLA-TV (ABC 7) in Washington, DC, where he had an extended role anchoring live coverage of the 2009 fatal Metrorail crash and the World Trade Center attack on September 11th. Prior to ABC, he was a reporter and anchor for WRC-TV (NBC 4) in Washington.

McKelway, who has more than 20 years of experience as a TV journalist, began his career at WCNC-TV (NBC 22) in Charlotte, NC and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Skidmore College.