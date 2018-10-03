Expand / Collapse search
Brian Mastroianni

Zookeepers, public outraged over baby gorilla's death at San Francisco Zoo
October 21, 2015

Earlier this month, tragedy struck the San Francisco Zoo when Kabibe, a 16-month-old gorilla popular with visitors, was crushed to death by an electric door during a routine night transfer in the zoo’s gorilla enclosure. Following the Nov. 7 incident, the zoo has faced criticism from the public and even five of its own zookeepers who assert that the three decades-old enclosure is not only understaffed, but also has had long-standing problems with its doors and outdated layout, according to an article published by the San Francisco Chronicle.