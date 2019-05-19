Seth Lederman, M.D., is a physician and CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. His earlier work at Columbia University included discovering the molecular basis for T cell helper function.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Seth Lederman, M.D., is a physician and CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. His earlier work at Columbia University included discovering the molecular basis for T cell helper function.