Robi Ludwig Psy.D. is a nationally known psychotherapist, award-winning reporter, and author. She is a regular commentator on CNN, HLN, Fox Business. She was a relationship contributor for Investigation Discover Network's "Scorned" and is currently the creator and host of Facebook Watch's Talking Live with Dr. Robi Ludwig in Times Square. She is on the Medical Advisory Board and a Contributor for Bella Magazine. Dr. Ludwig has a private practice on the Upper East Side in New York City where she also resides with her family.