Matthew Libassi

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Ready, set, sip.
Yes, they ride the rides in Disney.
There are over 28,500 dog walkers in United States, and while some folks may turn their snouts at the profession, dog walkers account for $1 billion in revenue annually, according to research group IBISWorld.
Dog walkers are the unsung heroes of neighborhoods nationwide, and boy, do they have stories to tell.
Fidget spinners, Fingerlings, Hatchimals; the U.S. toy industry has gotten some serious play over the past few years. What next?
If you have a cocktail connoisseur on your holiday shopping list, a simple bottle of red wine or run-of-the-mill whiskey may not do the trick.
It’s the only beer on the market that celebrates and embraces the Jewish heritage, oh and it’s kosher too; Shmaltz Beer.
Toy expert Chris Byrne tells Fox News about the season's holiday toys, and shows us how they work.
Spam has been feeding families around the globe for over 80 years.
It’s time to throw away that charging cord; Matrix Industries, a Silicon Valley materials company whose mission is to harness wasted energy, has begun to ship its first smart watch, the PowerWatch, powered entirely by body heat.