Larry Loftis is the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and international bestselling author of the nonfiction spy thrillers "THE PRINCESS SPY: The True Story of World War II Spy Aline Griffith, Countess of Romanones"; "CODE NAME: LISE: The True Story of the Woman Who Became WWII's Most Highly Decorated Spy"; and "INTO THE LION'S MOUTH: The True Story of Dusko Popov—World War II Spy, Patriot, and the Real-Life Inspiration for James Bond." His fourth book, "THE WATCHMAKER'S DAUGHTER: The True Story of World War II Heroine Corrie ten Boom," will be released by HarperCollins on March 7, 2023.