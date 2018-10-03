Julie López

Illegal Immigration Pipeline From South Asia to US Passes through Guatemala
The shocking discovery Tuesday of 513 migrants --many of them from India and other Asian countries -- in two trucks in Chiapas, Mexico headed for the U.S. border, lays bare the growing importance of an illegal pipeline that funnels people from South Asia to the United States. Fox News Latino takes an exclusive look at this illegal immigration traffic.
First Ever Guatemalan Band in Macy’s Parade
Two hundred and forty Guatemalans will have a day of “firsts” on Thanksgiving Day. As members of the Pedro Molina Latin Band, they will be the first Latin American and first Guatemalan marching and Latino music band to ever participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since its creation 86 years ago.