Morton Kondracke, a 37-year veteran journalist, joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in October 1996 and serves as a regular contributor on FNC. He is also the executive editor of Roll Call. Previously he was the co-host of "The Beltway Boy," along with Fred Barnes.Read More

Kondracke served for 16 years as a regular panelist on the NBC/PBS public affairs show, "The McLaughlin Group," seen on over 350 stations nationwide. Before becoming the executive editor and columnist of Roll Call, the Hill's feisty independent newspaper, Kondracke served as executive editor and senior editor of The New Republic from 1977-1991. He was Washington bureau chief of Newsweek and was a regular panelist on "This Week with David Brinkley," and a columnist for The Wall Street Journal. Kondracke received the Washington Post "Crystal Ball Award" in 1994 for predicting the Republican takeover of Congress and was runner-up in 1996.

Kondracke chronicled his wife Milly's struggle with Parkinson's disease in his 2001 book, "Saving Milly." Personally and professionally dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease, he is a member of both the Parkinson's Action Network and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Kondracke is a graduate of Dartmouth College and was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.