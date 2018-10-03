Karen Kingsbury is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and has been called America’s favorite inspirational storyteller, with more than twenty-five million copies of her award-winning books in print. Her last dozen titles have topped bestseller charts and many of her novels are under development with Hallmark Films and as major motion pictures. She lives in Tennessee with her husband Don and their five sons, three of whom are adopted from Haiti. Their actress daughter Kelsey lives nearby and is married to Christian recording artist Kyle Kupecky. The couple recently welcomed their first child, Hudson, making Karen and Don grandparents for the first time. Karen’s new book A BAXTER FAMILY CHRISTMAS is in stores now. For more information, visit www.karenkingsbury.com